Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.6017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5964000 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 49285 EQS News ID: 985315 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)