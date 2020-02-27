Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 358.9926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30365 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 49307 EQS News ID: 985359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:42 ET (14:42 GMT)