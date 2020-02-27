Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 177000 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 49333 EQS News ID: 985413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)