American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that Jon Hancock has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance. In this role, Mr. Hancock will lead the International operations of AIG's General Insurance business. He will report to Peter Zaffino, President Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, and serve on the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Hancock will join the company this spring.

Since 2016, Mr. Hancock served as Director of Performance Management at Lloyd's, where his portfolio included responsibility for overseeing performance and risk management globally across the Lloyd's market.

"Jon is a seasoned executive and industry leader recognized for his track record of underwriting excellence and delivering strong financial results," said Mr. Zaffino. "Jon's deep technical expertise and significant international operating experience ideally qualify him for this important leadership role."

"I am pleased to join AIG as the company continues its remarkable progress towards being a top performing company," said Mr. Hancock. "I look forward to working with AIG's talented colleagues around the world to enhance the value we deliver to clients as we position the company for sustained profitable growth."

Prior to Lloyd's, Mr. Hancock spent 26 years at RSA in roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as Managing Director, UK Commercial, which encompassed RSA's European Specialty businesses, and Global Broker Relationship Director. Previously, he served as RSA's Chief Executive Officer, Asia and Middle East, and held chief underwriter and risk roles in both developed and emerging markets.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

