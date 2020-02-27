Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2296000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 49344 EQS News ID: 985435 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)