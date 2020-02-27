Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.2512 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10707885 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 49365 EQS News ID: 985477 End of Announcement EQS News Service

