Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1455.2106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43357022 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 49397 EQS News ID: 985543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 27, 2020 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)