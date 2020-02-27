Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.5332 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7801069 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 49399 EQS News ID: 985547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 27, 2020 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)