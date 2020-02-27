Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.9129 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2226403 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 49402 EQS News ID: 985555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)