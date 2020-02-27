Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.658 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5011802 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 49407 EQS News ID: 985565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

