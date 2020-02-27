Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.4606 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 631677 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 49417 EQS News ID: 985585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:48 ET (14:48 GMT)