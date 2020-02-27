Future Market Insights: FMI Projects 4.3% CAGR for Dunnage Trays Market Through 2029; Growing Application in Freight Transportation Drives Demand

High demand for reusable and protective materials in the packaging industry has become a major contributor towards growth of dunnage trays manufacturers. Increase in transactional trade activities further complements market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Global dunnage trays market is set for moderate growth at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029), as projected by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). Leading market players are investing in adoption of sustainable materials, with increased focus on easier cleaning and hygiene processes.

"Increasing implementation of robotic technology in manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry, has been a driving force for sales of customized dunnage trays. The thriving electric vehicle (EV) market would also contribute substantially to market growth," states the FMI report.

Dunnage Trays Market: Key Findings

Custom designed dunnage trays will remain highly preferred; cavities for shipping and unloading at the assembly line will continue generating profitability.

The automotive industry continues to be the primary end user, followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries.

Manufacturers will display greater inclination towards polypropylene (PP) over high density polyethylene (HDPE) owing to greater puncture and heat resistance.

Europe will remain at the forefront of the dunnage trays market, while Asia will display strong growth.

Dunnage Trays Market: Key Driving Factors

Rising applications in freight transportation is a key driver for the dunnage trays market.

New materials such as thermoplastic polyurethane, and butadiene styrene are generating profitable opportunities.

Wide availability of raw materials and low costs is driving growth in emerging economies.

Growth in inter-oceanic trade is a major driver for global demand for dunnage trays.

Dunnage Trays Market - Key Restraints

Rising regulatory concerns regarding materials used in dunnage tray manufacturing remains a key factor that can hamper market growth.

Growing availability of alternatives such as molded fiber pulp trays will limit the growth of the dunnage trays industry.

Competition Landscape of Dunnage Trays Market

Some of the key players in the global dunnage trays landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Rohrer Corporation, Dordan Manufacturing Company, Polyflex Products Inc., Thermoflex LLC., Dunnage Engineering, Brown Machine LLC, Sohner Plastics LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Great River Plastics LLC, and others. Leading manufacturers are focused on using sustainable materials, with focus on easier cleaning and recyclability. Manufacturers are also offering customized solutions to strengthen their foothold in the global dunnage trays market. Manufacturers are leveraging innovations in their dunnage tray products to minimize the risk of electrostatic discharge.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on the dunnage trays market. The market analysis is based on material type (polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic polyurethanes, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and high density polyethylene), end use industry (electrical and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automobile, food and beverage, agriculture, shipping and logistics, and manufacturing and warehousing) across seven regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

