Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1071000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 49406 EQS News ID: 985563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:49 ET (14:49 GMT)