Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 150.6755 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 969476 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 49380 EQS News ID: 985509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 27, 2020 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)