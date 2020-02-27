Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.7868 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 49359 EQS News ID: 985465 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 27, 2020 09:51 ET (14:51 GMT)