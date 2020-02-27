Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.8561 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 109458730 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 49301 EQS News ID: 985347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)