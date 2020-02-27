Risen Energy has become one of the top three most popular PV module suppliers in the Brazilian market

NINGBO, China, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greener, a leading Brazilian research agency, recently released the Strategic Market Research Report on Photovoltaic Power Generation in 2019, which was conducted by a total of 884 system integrators between December 19, 2019 and January 27, 2020.

According to the report, Brazil's solar modules mainly rely on imports in 2019, with import volume reaching 4.14GW, up 120.3 percent from 1.88GW in 2018. According to the data, in 2019, Risen Energy has become one of the top three most popular brands in Brazil, and the shipments of Risen Energy in the Brazilian market is about 500MW.

In addition, Risen Energy adheres to the global development strategy and continues to expand the scale of overseas markets, making remarkable achievements in many countries and regions. According to the 2019 module export data released by consultative machinery Zhixinzixun, the export volume of Risen Energy's modules in 2019 is about 5.53GW. In the Indian market, Risen Energy has successfully ranked among the top three in India's 2019 module shipments.

"Brazil is an emerging market with great growth potential and is one of our strategic locations overseas. In 2020, we will adhere to the implementation of the localization strategy, further expand the Brazilian market to achieve the company's target of 1GW of shipments in the Brazilian market. We will also strive to continue to provide Brazilian customers with high-quality module products and quality services," said Bob Hao, who is responsible for sales in Brazilian market in Risen Energy.