SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the common category management challenges and ways to overcome them

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005571/en/

Category management is a systematic approach that first originated from the retail industry to manage a set of products as a strategic business unit. However, in recent times, category management is being widely used by public and private sector companies outside the retail domain to group products or services that have similar characteristics together. But there are certain challenges that companies face while implementing it.

At SpendEdge, we understand the challenges faced by organizations while implementing or improving category management. Here are the top category management challenges and ways to overcome them.

Top Category Management Challenges

Getting stakeholder participation

Often stakeholders do not realize the importance of category management as they are not in close contact with the CPOs. Involving stakeholders actively in the process will help them better manage categories, focus on specific areas of spend and perform in-depth market analysis to fully leverage procurement decisions to improve results for the organization.

Want to identify the best strategies for category management? Request free platform access to leverage our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

Workforce capability gaps

Transforming an operational department into a more strategic one could lead to workforce capability gaps. Companies must provide specific training and coaching on the skills and capabilities that are needed for the workforce. They can offer coaching-on-the-job and decide on the budget to support the training cost. To know how you can fulfill gaps in the workforce capabilities, get in touch with our experts now!

Garnering support from management teams

Despite the need for change, the management may display a lack of engagement during the course of transformation. The management team must be able to support with data analysis, value-chain/TCO-analysis, stakeholder meetings, and supplier negotiations to gain maximum benefit from category management.

To know more about category management challenges and ways to address them, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

Category Management Helps a Food and Beverage Firm Achieve Significant Cost Savings by Proactively Managing the Procurement Expenditure

Category Management: What Are the Key Elements to Underpin Success

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005571/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us