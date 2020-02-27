Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC Pink: PTOP) is proud to announce that it has completed payment for the issuance fee for its second patent to be granted from the US Patent and Trade Mark Office. The continuation patent should now be fully granted in the next few weeks. MobiCard believes this is an instant value add to the company. The new patent gives the brand another asset as well as giving it more proprietary brand protections. MobiCard plans to follow the new patent once fully granted with an additional continuation in kind patent in the coming months.

"The shareholders should not overlook this announcement, this is a really big value add to MobiCard, not only enhancing our original 19 material claims filed in our original patent, it also gives us another proprietary asset to boast about once we are bringing our new technology platform to market. In my opinion when companies are faced with using MobiCard's product protected and enhanced with patents or another company's product with generic technology, MobiCard should be an easy decision. This gives us a further edge in the market place, and adds an asset to our balance sheets," stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman and CEO.

Now that MobiCard is awaiting approval for its app in the Apple store, and having already been approved in the Google Play Store, MobiCard can focus on the long-awaited process of completing its historical financials. The company plans to shift its focus to rapidly advancing the financials, completing the financials, filing historical SEC reports, removing the stop sign, and effectuating the previously initiated corporate actions with FINRA.

"My goal is to be able to have the financials advance while the Apple app is awaiting approval and even once the app is approved, and we have begun the Beta Test Program. We should be able to have new, local Massachusetts based Tax and Accounting experts to work full time toward making this strategic objective become completed as quickly as possible. My goal is to have the enterprise app's launch around the same time the financials become current, and the FINRA corporate actions are effectuated. However, this will take new funding to make sure this strategic objective is completed quickly, and in time to have them posted prior to the enterprise apps launch. If I have to work alongside the local account(s) or Tax expert(s) in their office for the next month in order to achieve this goal then I will do it. I want to be able to finally put this strategic objective in the completed category as soon as possible. Having the right people in place to assist in this goal will be advantageous to all those with an invested stake in the company's success," elaborated Mr. Sodaitis.

MobiCard is planning to host a shareholder's conference call on Thursday March 12th for accredited investors to layout a methodical plan to complete the financials in the most comprehensive and rapid way possible. The conference call will discuss the estimated funding requirements and options available to the company in order to meet the objective of having the financials current, and corporate actions effectuated as promptly as possible. If you would like to be on the conference call please send and email to info@freemobicard.com with your name and your phone number, and a short message that you would like to be included in the conference call.

"This is a huge turning point for MobiCard. Not only am I enhancing the brand with another proprietary asset, I am committing to focusing on the financials in the most intense and comprehensive way possible. It is my opinion that 2020 will be a breakthrough year for MobiCard in which the company will complete the strategic objectives I laid out when I became CEO. Clearly completing these objectives will add tremendous value to the company and all the shareholders. We are very close to the first phase of our customer acquisition, but armed with the right funding to complete the financials, and build our infrastructure for the long term we have a chance to be a household brand in a short period of time. With the financials completed and FINRA corporate actions completed prior to launch of the new technology platform, we will be able to have all of our energies focused on building the best brand in this space. I urge shareholders to not loose site of our mutually advantageous goals. MobiCard 1.0 mobile apps are coming soon. Getting the financials current, and FINRA corporate actions previously initiated effectuated congruently with the apps launch will maximize the value of the fundamentals of our brand and our stock at a crucial time," concluded Joshua Sodaitis.





