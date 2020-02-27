The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) saw a NAV total return of 17.9% (cum-fair) in FY19, with its share price total return of 24.5% comfortably outstripping the broad UK stock market. As well as a c 25% increase in portfolio income, LWDB's independent professional services (IPS) businesses saw another year of good growth, providing important support for a step change in the annual dividend payment (+37.6%, with the final dividend up 50%, and moving to quarterly dividends from FY20). Portfolio managers James Henderson and Laura Foll continue to find attractive investment opportunities, particularly among unloved UK domestic stocks, while CEO Denis Jackson sees growth potential across the IPS businesses as a result of increased market focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

