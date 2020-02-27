

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading on Thursday, extending the sell-off seen over the past several sessions. With the steep drop on the day, the Dow has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in almost five months.



The major averages have climbed off their worst levels in recent trading but currently continue to post steep losses. The Dow is down 634.99 points or 2.4 percent at 26,322.60, the Nasdaq is down 247.25 points or 2.8 percent at 8,733.52 and the S&P 500 is down 73.50 points or 2.4 percent at 3,042.89.



The continued weakness on Wall Street comes as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continue to weigh on the markets after driving the sell-off seen over the past few days.



Adding to the concerns, the CDC has confirmed a coronavirus infection in an American who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with the disease.



The CDC said the patient's exposure is currently unknown and could be the first instance of community spread of the virus in the U.S.



Microsoft (MSFT) also warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak.



The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.



In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs predicted U.S. companies will generate zero earnings growth in 2020 as a result of the outbreak.



President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns about the coronavirus in a press conference on Wednesday, although critics have accused the president of failing to grasp the severity of the outbreak.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off today's slew of U.S. economic data, including reports showing a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.



Energy stocks are leading the markets lower once again, as the price of crude oil extends the sell-off seen in recent sessions. Crude for April delivery is plunging $2.66 to $46.07 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 6.9 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 5.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 4.1 percent.



Substantial weakness has also emerged among technology stocks, with semiconductor, computer hardware and software stocks all moving sharply lower on the day.



Telecom, transportation and steel stocks are also seeing notable weakness amid another broad based sell-off on Wall Street.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved sharply lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plummeted by 4.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 4.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further upside after turning higher over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.9 basis points at 1.261 percent.



