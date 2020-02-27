SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the must-know cost saving strategies in the retail business

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005561/en/

Setting up a retail business requires massive capital and operational expenditure. From the maintenance of large inventory to rent for retail space, it requires substantial investments. This makes it difficult for companies to achieve desired margins on products. Businesses, therefore, need to cut down on the cost to improve the profit margin and make money for the company to sustain itself in the retail sector.

At SpendEdge, we understand that achieving cost savings can be challenging for companies. Therefore, we have highlighted the key cost saving strategies for companies in the retail business.

Cost Saving Strategies for Retailers

Virtual showrooms

Merchandising and showcasing take a lot of retail space and rent forms a major part of spend. With virtual showrooms, companies can eliminate this cost. Top ecommerce giants have already replaced most of their physical shopping stores with virtual ones, thereby, enabling customers to quickly browse the product from different angles.

Space sharing

Space sharing is a new way of managing the retailer space. Retailers now call in vendors to share their retail space in exchange for some fee. This space is then used to conduct some event, position new brands or create brand decorations. Space sharing, therefore, not just allows ease the rent cost but also facilitates business expansion. To know how you can devise an effective space-sharing strategy, get in touch with our experts now!

Outsourcing sales force

Since sales force constitutes a major part of the cost base, companies are recommended to outsource the sales force. This reduces the cost from company books and gives retailers the flexibility to scale base as per requirement. Outsourcing sales force helps companies to increase sales bases during peak seasons.

