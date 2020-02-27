Altasciences, a mid-size CRO specializing in a flexible, innovative approach to providing comprehensive early stage drug development from lead candidate selection to proof of concept, today announced that it has acquired Alliance Contract Pharma. This acquisition adds small molecule contract manufacturing and analytical services from API to commercialization, including commercial manufacturing, GMP warehouse storage, and clinical supply distribution, to Altasciences' full-service preclinical, clinical, and bioanalytical offerings.

Transferring data, projects, and/or methodologies between CROs, or between different groups within a multi-service CRO, takes time, is prone to error, and can lead to prolonged R&D timelines. Altasciences is addressing these challenges through the integration of key strategic additions, such as their preclinical business in October 2018, and now Alliance Contract Pharma. Clients partnering with Altasciences on their drug development programs benefit from working with a fully integrated CRO, allowing for quicker, more proactive development timeline adjustments and decision making to improve R&D efficiency.

"The addition of Alliance Contract Pharma continues to fulfill our strategy of creating a comprehensive offering that facilitates the outsourcing experience for our clients. We remain committed to providing our clients with value-added services that create a new paradigm of drug development outsourcing," added Chris Perkin, CEO of Altasciences.

"We are excited to be joining a team that is responsive and understanding, and continuously looking to create innovative partnerships that redefine the status quo and address the challenges that our clients face in meeting critical milestones," stated Stephen Schweibenz, President of Alliance Contract Pharma.

BlackArch Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Alliance Contract Pharma.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

