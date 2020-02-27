Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB):

At its meeting this morning, the Supervisory Board, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee, unanimously decided to co-opt Nicolas Sarkozy and Guillaume Pepy as members of the Supervisory Board, to replace Xavier de Sarrau and François David, who are stepping down.

Nicolas Sarkozy, former President of France, and Guillaume Pepy, former Chairman of SNCF, are joining the Supervisory Board as independent members and will both sit on the Strategy Committee that the Board has decided to put in place.

As part of its work, the Strategy Committee, which will be chaired by Guillaume Pepy alongside Patrick Valroff and Gilles Petit, will hold regular discussions with the Managing Partners in order to provide insight for the Supervisory Board on the Group's strategic orientations, competitive environment and any major transactions carried out by the Group that are presented to it.

All the members of the Supervisory Board are delighted to welcome on board Nicolas Sarkozy and Guillaume Pepy. Their exceptional careers, unique expertise and in-depth knowledge of the geopolitical and economic contexts of Lagardère's various geographies and business sectors will be assets for the Board and for the Group as a whole.

The co-optation of Nicolas Sarkozy and Guillaume Pepy will be submitted for ratification at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, which will also be asked to approve the re-appointment of Martine Chêne.

Within the scope of her re-appointment, Martine Chêne will also be entrusted by the Board with oversight of CSR issues, and in particular labour-related matters, in liaison with the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee.

The Supervisory Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the remarkable contribution made to its work by Xavier de Sarrau and François David, as well as by Nathalie Andrieux and Hélène Molinari, whose terms of office will not be renewed, and for the excellent relationships they maintained with colleagues throughout their terms of office.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free Fashion, Foodservice).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005743/en/

Contacts:

Press

Thierry Funck-Brentano

Tel. +33 1 40 69 16 34

tfb@lagardere.fr



Ramzi Khiroun

Tel. +33 1 40 69 16 33

rk@lagardere.fr



Investor Relations

Emmanuel Rapin

Tel. +33 1 40 69 17 45

erapin@lagardere.fr