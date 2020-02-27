Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DK9 ISIN: US0248701072 Ticker-Symbol: NW8N 
Stuttgart
27.02.20
15:20 Uhr
0,112 Euro
+0,002
+1,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,108
0,168
18:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN CANNABIS
AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY INC0,112+1,82 %