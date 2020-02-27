Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) ("the Company"), a company that offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. CEO and Director of the Company, Terry Buffalo, joined Stock Day host Sharon Lee.

Lee began the interview by asking Buffalo about the Company's background and current projects. "American Cannabis has been around for about seven years, and we are a seed-to-sale consulting company," explained Buffalo. "We go into new markets helping clients with their application work and business plan," he continued, adding that the Company will also assist with the build-out and deployment of their client's facilities as well as operational management.

Lee then commented on the Company's financials throughout 2019, and asked about the factors that contributed to their revenue increases. Buffalo noted that the Company was able to take on additional revenue by working with multiple clients in the emerging markets of both Missouri and Illinois. "In 2020, hopefully we will have 6 to 7 new markets that are coming onboard, which will contribute to our 2020 progress going forward," said Buffalo.

The conversation then turned to a discussion about the contraction of cannabis stock prices and the opportunity it represents for the Company. "You have companies that are not doing enough due diligence," explained Buffalo, noting that many companies in the cannabis industry are not keeping up to date with their financials. "They're just running kind of free to make acquisitions for top-line numbers," he added. "Now the market is changing; you have investors who actually want a return on their money," said Buffalo. "We're going to continue seeing it be very challenging in the capital markets for private and public companies to be able to raise capital going forward," he continued.

"How do you see American Cannabis taking advantage of this?", asked Lee. "We've been very strategic and methodical," shared Buffalo. He explained that one of the Company's Missouri clients, CannCare, is looking to diversify their holdings in other markets. "We're vetting a couple of deals with them currently. We hope that we will have some of those deals inked in the next couple of weeks," said Buffalo. He also explained the Company's recent strategic S1 filing in 2019, stating that the Company will "…have the liquidity available to us when the opportunities do present themselves."

Lee then asked about the Company's all natural, fully amended potting mix, SoHum Living Soils ("SoHum"). "With SoHum in general, it's a very clean product," said Buffalo, noting that consumers are becoming more and more concerned with what they are ingesting and how products are developed or grown. "The other thing about SoHum is that it enables you to lower your costs tremendously," explained Buffalo. "This is basically a product that from start all the way through harvest you need to add nothing but water. So, it helps to eliminate human error and labor costs," said Buffalo.

To close the interview, Buffalo expressed the Company's excitement for their future projects. "We do have a very clean balance sheet; we have no debt on our books, which is a rarity for the cannabis space," said Buffalo. "We're going to be very methodical as we're looking at these acquisitions that we're trying to bring under our company umbrella," he added. "Again, we'll be trying to bring some additional cash flow and positive numbers, which will also bring shareholder value."

To watch the entire interview with American Cannabis Company, follow the link to the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DcmIOYsrps&feature=youtu.be

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the Company by promoting our operational management services, and furthermore, the firm has become more involved with taking equity positions in client projects, licensing the American Cannabis Company brand, as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils - Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for "Best Potting Mix", The Cultivation Cube and the High-Density Cultivation System. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions.

For more information, please visit:

www.theacclife.com

www.americancannabisconsulting.com

www.sohumsoils.com

www.americanhempservices.com

Contact:

IR@americancannabisconsulting.com

303-974-4770

SOURCE:

17b Disclosure

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52895