The "ILM Train The Trainer Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There is no secret to becoming a successful trainer; it is about equipping yourself with the essential skills to deliver an engaging training session, meeting both the business's and the trainee's needs.
The course provider's consultants have established themselves as experts in the field of training and they will be able to guide you through the training process from start to finish, ensuring that you leave the programme with the relevant skills to achieve tangible results.
This 2-day Train The Trainer course provides the essential skills for people that are new to training, or simply wishing to refresh their skills. It will guide you through the full training cycle:
- Identify needs analysis (scoping needs whilst managing stakeholders)
- Design how to truly be the architect of masterful training material that will hook your audience
- Delivery covering aspects of anchoring, delivering with humour, clap traps and many, many more
- Evaluation how to measure the commercial validity of your training
What Will You Learn?
- Identify and analyse training needs
- Explain how people learn through multiple types of intelligences
- Have a thorough understanding of the training cycle
- Design an interactive training course, using a unique segmented approach that can adapt to bite-size, half-day and full day deliveries
- Use a range of skills, methods and behaviours to develop learners' knowledge and participation when delivering training with learning consolidation taken into account
- Provide effective feedback for you (the trainer) and your delegates
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1 Training in your Business Context
- Participants and trainer will take a look at the delegate's training situation, defining what training is and is not, and explore options for learning.
Module 2 Looking at Training in Context
- Recognising the role of the training function within an organisation
- Identifying training needs analysis
- Learning strategies and corporate training planning
- Looking at the cycle of training
Module 3 Understanding Learning
- Learning the difference between education, training and development
- Analysing how people learn with an introduction to multiple intelligences
- Explore learning styles... which one (or more) do you favour?
- Discovering what part experiential learning plays in training
Module 4 Planning and Preparing a Training Session
- Setting training objectives and learning outcomes
- Identifying the different training methods
- Learning how to structure a successful training session
- Designing a session which is interactive and engaging (See, Hear Feel)
- Building in learner assessments and review time
- Developing an understanding of visual aids and how they enhance training
Module 5 Learning How to be an Effective Trainer
- Discovering what personal attributes, skills and knowledge make a good trainer
- Discussing the process of effective communication within a group
- Using the techniques of active listening and effective questioning to develop you as a trainer
- Practising non-verbal communication and the role of body language
- Learning how to deal with challenging situations and problem trainees
- Understand how to facilitate consolidation
Module 6 Delivering the Training
- Learning how to project a confident and motivational approach to your delivery
- Using ice breakers and energisers to keep trainees engaged
- Managing the session in bite-sized "chunks" to help delivery flow
- Establishing how to effectively evaluate the training delivery
Module 7 Practical Training Session
- You will deliver a short training session; your peers will then give feedback and help you develop yourself, the material (if required) and retention method.
