CEOCFO Magazine: Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak Explains Why the Novel Coronavirus is Different

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippal0220.html) with Emil Malak, founder of Voip-Pal (OTCQB:VPLM), a Vancouver, B.C.-based company inventers and pioneers of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.







Mr. Malak is also a restaurant owner, which is part of an industry greatly affected by the coronavirus and its possible spread. As Malak explained in the interview, "Researchers need to carefully study and analyze if the virus is being exported from China, Japan or other places, or if it has established itself into homegrown transmission. What I mean by homegrown is that someone in the U.S. contracted it from an overseas carrier and is now infecting local people and creating a cluster that can become a pandemic. Now is the time to deploy a full-blown plan of attack."

In his recent Op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippaloped0220.html) Mr. Malak notes, "Experts can no longer say with certainty that a 14-day quarantine period is adequate. We already know of at least one person, a 70-year-old man in Hubei Province China, who did not display symptoms until 27 days after being infected." In his interview he points to a need for 3 months quarantine for anyone returning from China and why; "14 days is not enough to ensure the public's safety. Anyone who has traveled from China since October 2019 should have been quarantined for 90 days. Over 5 million people escaped the Hubei Province just before the mandatory quarantine was enacted. Many of them were probably infected and have spread all over China. Its believed a small percentage likely traveled abroad and have been spreading the virus to those they have come in contact with."

"One of the major problems with the coronavirus is a person with the virus may test negative even with mild flu like symptoms, but weeks or months later they can develop full-blown coronavirus with serious respiratory complications. In the meantime, that carrier will infect other people who can develop coronavirus symptoms right away," says Malak, who's 8-year daughter recently came down with flu like symptoms and had to be tested for the coronavirus. "This experience made me understand firsthand the pain and fear being experienced by so many in China and the surrounding regions where the coronavirus abounds."

As Malak told CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, "The mortality rate has officially exceeded 2% but some experts have been saying the real number is closer to 8%.".

Malak explains how some have tried to downplay the pandemic affect the world could be facing, "Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi was recently on state TV looking ill and sweating while he was downplaying the effects of the coronavirus in Iran. Now we learned he tested positive for the virus and is under quarantine."

Iranian health minister news conference:





Is the coronavirus here to stay? There is a Harvard professor epidemiologist, Marc Lipsitch thinks that the novel coronavirus will soon become a pandemic-meaning that it will spread across regions. Malak references Marc Lipsitch's who, "estimated that 40 to 70 percent of people could be infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 if it becomes pandemic."

