Moon and Owl Marketing Publishes Article on Work Hat SEO

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Moon and Owl Marketing, an SEO agency based in Fort Worth, Texas, has announced that they have recently published an article on a unique approach to SEO, known as Work Hat SEO™. This unique SEO strategy does away with the usual black hat and white hat labels. Instead, each proposed SEO solution is assessed as to its particular benefit using four questions. They point out that Work Hat SEO™ is the foundation of their approach to SEO when working with their clients.

Jordan Fowler, Founder and CEO of Moon and Owl Marketing, says, "Instead of including an SEO tactic because of its label, as a business owner or website/marketing decision-maker in your company, you should instead evaluate each proposed SEO solution on its unique merit using the four questions. If your search engine optimizer can articulate clear answers to the four work hat suggestions, you have most likely found a trustworthy SEO provider (granted that they also can deliver on what they say.) As far as we know, Moon & Owl Marketing coined the term Work Hat SEO™. It is foundational to our approach when working with clients like you to achieve improved site search rankings and more qualified organic traffic to your website."

In Work Hat SEO, there are four questions that need to be answered. One is whether the SEO strategy is currently effective in boosting rankings and organic traffic. The second question is whether the SEO strategy is expected to work in the foreseeable future based on what is presently known regarding Google. The third question is whether there is any risk involved with a particular SEO strategy. The fourth question is whether it is possible to mitigate those SEO risks.

Moon and Owl Marketing is a unique SEO agency and a leading thinker on SEO trends. Jordan Fowler has a lot of marketing experience, having worked for 11 years as Communications Director of a worldwide nonprofit organization. Before founding his own SEO agency, he had worked as Senior Account Executive at Miller Public Relations. He is a member of the Semantic Mastery mastermind group and he is a renowned white label specialist and consultant for several large agencies.

Moon and Owl Marketing has two kinds of team members: core members and big agency folks. The core members of Tier 1 team members have big agency knowledge and experience but have decided to step out of their big agencies to establish a new model of agency that is lean, mean, and agile. The big agency folks or Tier 2 specialists specialize in a particular niche. Core members take care of most of a project's work and coordinate with the Tier 2 specialists when their specialties are required.

Moon and Owl Marketing is a full-service marketing agency and as such, they provide digital marketing, traditional advertising, and strategic marketing. For digital marketing, they provide search engine optimization, web design and development, social media marketing, conversion optimization, retargeting advertising, online display advertising, search engine marketing, content marketing, and Google Adwords and PPC. For traditional advertising, they offer radio advertising, TV advertising, print design, media buying, copywriting, graphic design, and billboard/outdoor advertising. Strategic planning services include marketing planning, branding and messaging, and ROI measurement.

Moon and Owl Marketing has received many highly positive reviews. One recent example was a five-star review and the client said, "[…] I needed to hire a true SEO firm to handle my onsite and offsite website needs. Working with both Jordan and Hunter has been a real pleasure. After a brief consultation, we developed a strategy based on their analysis. Communication and execution have been seamless and impressive. Our company has seen sustained growth and positive rank increases month over month. We highly recommended anyone who has digital assets to jump on board with this SEO agency and prepare to be impressed."

