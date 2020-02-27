Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) (Paris:ELIOR) declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 20th to February 26th, 2020 included:
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted
Market (MIC
02/20/2020
FR0011950732
40 000
13,3631
XPAR
02/21/2020
FR0011950732
30000
13,382
XPAR
02/21/2020
FR0011950732
9 540
13,4213
BATE
02/21/2020
FR0011950732
7500
13,4198
CHIX
02/21/2020
FR0011950732
2 347
13,4208
TRQX
02/24/2020
FR0011950732
53215
12,4643
XPAR
02/24/2020
FR0011950732
3 521
12,4518
BATE
02/24/2020
FR0011950732
9674
12,4933
CHIX
02/24/2020
FR0011950732
3 590
12,4440
TRQX
02/25/2020
FR0011950732
58 242
12,2289
XPAR
02/25/2020
FR0011950732
1 000
12,3650
BATE
02/25/2020
FR0011950732
4758
12,3747
CHIX
02/25/2020
FR0011950732
1000
12,3700
TRQX
02/26/2020
FR0011950732
37868
11,8683
XPAR
02/26/2020
FR0011950732
500
11,7700
BATE
02/26/2020
FR0011950732
1132
11,8658
CHIX
02/26/2020
FR0011950732
500
11,7800
TRQX
TOTAL
264 387
12,6304
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
