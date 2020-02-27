Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) (Paris:ELIOR) declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 20th to February 26th, 2020 included:

Day of the

transaction

(mm/dd/yyyy) Identity code of the

financial instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Market (MIC

Code) 02/20/2020 FR0011950732 40 000 13,3631 XPAR 02/21/2020 FR0011950732 30000 13,382 XPAR 02/21/2020 FR0011950732 9 540 13,4213 BATE 02/21/2020 FR0011950732 7500 13,4198 CHIX 02/21/2020 FR0011950732 2 347 13,4208 TRQX 02/24/2020 FR0011950732 53215 12,4643 XPAR 02/24/2020 FR0011950732 3 521 12,4518 BATE 02/24/2020 FR0011950732 9674 12,4933 CHIX 02/24/2020 FR0011950732 3 590 12,4440 TRQX 02/25/2020 FR0011950732 58 242 12,2289 XPAR 02/25/2020 FR0011950732 1 000 12,3650 BATE 02/25/2020 FR0011950732 4758 12,3747 CHIX 02/25/2020 FR0011950732 1000 12,3700 TRQX 02/26/2020 FR0011950732 37868 11,8683 XPAR 02/26/2020 FR0011950732 500 11,7700 BATE 02/26/2020 FR0011950732 1132 11,8658 CHIX 02/26/2020 FR0011950732 500 11,7800 TRQX TOTAL 264 387 12,6304

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in six countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005799/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group