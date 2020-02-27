The "Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches: European Market overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes EU market analysis and defines all the tobacco-free brands of nicotine pouches, also known as nicotine snus.

The analysis of tobacco-free nicotine snus included 17 brands marketed in the EU and, in particular, 137 products were studied that varied in flavor, nicotine strength and portion weight.

Numerous limitations and restrictions are in place throughout the EU on the sale of oral tobacco products, the non-tobacco nicotine snus brands have emerged as a popular alternative to tobacco-based portion pouch products.

The large tobacco manufacturers appear to be adopting tobacco-free nicotine pouches as a focus of corporate harm reduction strategies, and accordingly, given the opportunity to switch existing smokers from cigarettes to oral products at profitable margins, the level of innovation in this segment is likely to increase in the short to mid-term.

The rapid growth of the smokeless oral nicotine pouch market has resulted in new market entrants and new products configurations available in the European market. Scandinavian snus manufacturers are increasingly switching to non-tobacco compositions infused with nicotine and flavors as an alternative to tobacco as part of their current brand offerings. Consumer acceptance for these tobacco-free oral smokeless products has grown in recent years, with rapid adoption throughout Scandinavia, Central Europe and increasingly in Eastern Europe.

In its latest forty-page novel nicotine oral smokeless products report entitled European Non-Tobacco Nicotine Snus: Market Analysis Report, analysts present a detailed overview of current portion pouch product offerings by major category manufacturers as well as new market entrants in Europe.

The report comprehensively sets out detail on:

Sizes and types of nicotine pouches

The current regulatory environment in Scandinavia and the EU

Current package offerings

Current portion pouch sizes by brand

Nicotine pouch content by brand

Total nicotine content per package

Average pouch weight by brand

Average total weight per brand

Total pouch count per brand

Flavor profile analysis for the overall nicotine pouch category

Conceptual packaging designs

Average pricing by brand

Key Topics Covered:

Disclaimer

1. General Tobacco-Free Snus industry overview

1.1. Tobacco-free snus definition

1.2. Regulation in the EU region

1.3. Snus relative patents

1.4. Types of cellulose packing

1.5 Types of packaging boxes

1.5.1 Real designs

1.5.2 Concept designs

2. EU Non-tobacco snus market analysis

2.1. Average weight of portion

2.2. Average quantity of portion per package

2.3. Average weight of per package of portions

2.4. Labelled nicotine content per portion

2.5. Packages analysis

2.6. Flavor profiles analysis

2.7. Price range for tobacco-free snus

2.8. EU Brands ownership

2.9 EU Brands presence in CIS market

2.10 EU Customs statistics for tobacco-free snus

2.10.1 Import from Sweden

2.10.2 Import from India

Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Altria Group

British American Tobacco (BAT)

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

Swedish Match

