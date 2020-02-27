Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J2BZ ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49 Ticker-Symbol: 0WP 
Tradegate
27.02.20
19:24 Uhr
8,908 Euro
-1,692
-15,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WPP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WPP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,840
9,002
19:40
8,796
8,882
19:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WPP
WPP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WPP PLC8,908-15,96 %