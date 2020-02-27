

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended with sharp losses on Thursday as stocks crashed on massive selling amid coronavirus jitters.



The rapid spread of the dreaded coronavirus has raised concerns about the outlook for the global economy and rendered the mood bearish once again.



China reported fewer deaths due to the coronavirus and the People's Bank of China said that it would ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in appropriate time to help achieve economic goals for this year.



More patients have tested positive for coronavirus in England, and Italy is struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else.



Meanwhile, a person in California who was not exposed to anyone known to be infected with the coronavirus, and had not traveled to countries in which the virus is circulating, has tested positive for the infection.



It may be the first case of community spread in the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.



According to the CDC statement, 'At this point, the patient's exposure is unknown, and the case was detected through the U.S. public health system and picked up by astute clinicians.'



The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 3.75%. The major markets in Europe ended with big losses. The U.K.'s FTSE declined 3.49%, Germany's DAX ended down 3.19%, France's CAC 40 declined 3.32% and Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 2.92%.



Markets in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey tumbled as well, with their benchmark indices going down by 2.5 to 5%.2%.



In France, STMicroElectronics, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale, Renault, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, ArcelorMittal, Airbus Group, Capgemini, Saint Gobain and Louis Vuitton lost 4 to 7%.



Engie, which moved up 2.3%, was the lone gainer in the CAC 40 index. The stock moved up after the company set a slightly higher than expected profit goal for this year.



In the German market, none of the DAX components made it to positive territory in the session. Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa, Infineon, Allianz, Covestro, Volkswagen, Wirecard, Fresenius, Daimler, BMW, BASF and SAP declined 2.7 to 6.5%.



Bayer declined sharply. The company acknowledged for the first time in its annual report that lawsuits related the controversial weed killer Roundup may force it to sell assets, issue new equity or borrow money at unfavorable terms.



In the UK market, only three stocks out of the 100-stock strong FTSE 100 index closed on the positive side. Hikma gained about 4.6% on better-than-expected quarterly results. Rentokil International advanced 1.7%, while RSA gained about 0.6%.



WPP plunged more than 16% after the company's fourth quarter sales declined and the management projected a flat 2020.



Evraz ended down 10.5%. TUI, International Consolidated Air and EasyJet ended lower by 7.7 to 8.2%.



In economic news, Eurozone economic confidence strengthened to a nine-month high in February, survey results from the European Commission showed on Thursday.



Rising for the fourth straight month, the economic sentiment index came in at 103.5 in February, versus a revised 102.6 in January. Economists had forecast the reading to fall to 102.6 from January's initial estimate of 102.8.



The industrial confidence index came in at -6.1 versus -7.0 a month ago. Likewise, the consumer sentiment index improved to -6.6, in line with estimate, from -8.1.



At the same time, the services confidence indicator advanced slightly to 11.2 from 11.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX