MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure operator Ferrovial (FRRVY.PK), Thursday reported full-year 2019 net income of 268 million euros, compared with loss of 448 million euros last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose 5.5% to 6.05 billion euros from 5.73 billion euros last year.



EBITDA dropped 74.7% to 121 million euros from 479 million euros last year.



