Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6VV ISIN: CA3680171095 Ticker-Symbol: G28 
Tradegate
26.02.20
19:08 Uhr
0,332 Euro
-0,010
-2,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GATLING EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GATLING EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,296
0,320
20:00
0,296
0,322
20:00
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2020 | 20:08
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Exploration to Exhibit at PDAC 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce its participation at PDAC 2020 Convention in Toronto, Canada.

Event Details

Event: PDAC 2020
Date: March 1-4 2020
Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
Booth Number: 2833
Booth Hours:
Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050
Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Gatling Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578239/Gatling-Exploration-to-Exhibit-at-PDAC-2020

GATLING EXPLORATION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE