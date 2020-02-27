The tethered drones market is poised to grow by USD 193.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 70% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tethered Drones Market Analysis Report by End-user (Defense, Telecommunication, and Others), Geographic Segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expanding scope of applications of drones. In addition, the growing demand for drones in telecommunications is anticipated to boost the growth of the tethered drones market.

Vendors are now focusing on offering drones for numerous commercial applications and military operations. Drones are extensively being used for public service missions, survey and documentation of wildlife, aerial photography and video recording, and to facilitate internet provision in remote areas. Tethered drones are gaining traction in the market as they are used to conduct 24/7 surveillance and monitoring in different areas. They have virtually unlimited endurance and use charging stations for uninterrupted power supply. They are highly preferred for long-duration deployment in emergency situations, such as firefighting. All these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Tethered Drones Market Companies:

AeroVironment Inc.

AeroVironment Inc. offers Tether Eye drone for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and security applications.

Airbus SE

Airbus SE offers products through the following business units: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company offers VSR700 unmanned aerial system with high-performance sensors.

ComSovereign Holding Corp.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. offers WATT 200 and WATT 300 tethered drones capable of withstanding adverse climatic conditions.

DRAGONFLY PICTURES Inc.

DRAGONFLY PICTURES Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Services and Products. The company offers UMAR tethered UAV that flies up to 500 feet above the moving host platform.

ECA Group

ECA Group offers products through the following business segments: Robotics, Aerospace, and Simulation. The company offers Tethered Mini UAV for Permanent Surveillance.

Tethered Drones Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Defense

Telecommunication

Others

Tethered Drones Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

