Web Presence: Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh Shares the Importance of Family Prayer Time

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Prayer is powerful. Not only is prayer the best way to communicate directly with God, but it can also help bring communities and families closer together. Whether it's praying at the dinner table each evening or praying with your kids before bed, praying as a family can be quite beneficial for all members of the household. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh, a Certified International Conference Speaker, CEO of Destiny Enterprises, and founder and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. outlines a few reasons to pray as a family.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh says just as it is important to communicate with God regularly, it is essential to encourage open communication in your family. Prayer time can provide a safe environment for everyone to share their thoughts and concerns with God and simultaneously pave the way for a discussion within the family. Before dinner is an ideal time, she says, because it is a natural opportunity for everyone to share about their day. From there, you can pray together for guidance and thank God for the blessings you have received.

Praying as a family can also help you overcome arguments. Faith leaders like Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh advise turning to God and your faith is almost always the best way to solve a problem, whether it's a conflict between you and your spouse or a sibling spat. Also, practicing faith together is a good way to remember the importance of forgiveness and tolerance, lessons which can help everyone to mend fences and move forward.

Finally, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh says praying as a family reinforces the importance of spending time together as a family. While modern families may be too busy to see each other as much as they'd like, setting aside at least a few minutes a day to pray and share a meal or bedtime ritual ensures you and your kids will connect every day regardless of how hectic your schedules may be.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh has created a special 5-Fold Ministry which she delivers through her local church in Pittsburgh as well as international publications and speaking engagements. It is her mission to reach people from all walks of life, in all corners of the globe. A pillar of the Christian community, the God-appointed Bishop, Apostle, Prophetess, Evangelist, Pastor, and Teacher has spent the past several years epitomizing a life of faith and goodwill while sharing her knowledge and wisdom with others. More than a speaker, she is a Teacher and Healer, spreading faith, compassion, and light wherever she goes.

In addition to international speaking events, she shares her wisdom through print and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast.

Learn more about Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh and her message of hope via her website: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/bishop-tracie-dickey/

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578256/Bishop-Tracie-Williams-Dickey-of-Pittsburgh-Shares-the-Importance-of-Family-Prayer-Time