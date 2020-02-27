Kajabi Caps off Major Growth Year with Recognition from Leading Industry Publications

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Leading online business platform Kajabi has received major acclaim recently from two leading industry publications. The company was named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing private California companies, and recognized as a "2020 Software Company to Watch" by The Startup Weekly.

Kajabi offers an industry-leading all-in-one software suite for entrepreneurs to build, promote and sell information products like online courses and premium subscription communities. The two award announcements arrive on the heels of a massive growth year for Kajabi, including major product launches, a blockbuster user community conference, a sprawling new office space, and a minority growth investment from Spectrum Equity.

"These two honors, from Inc. Magazine and The Startup Weekly, are the perfect cap on the astonishing year we've had," said Kajabi Co-founder and CEO Kenny Rueter. "The entire team worked like mad to get us here, and the awards help to validate that the industry as a whole recognizes we're on the right path. It's giving us a lot of positive momentum, and we've got our sights set on even bigger objectives for the year ahead."

The Inc. California list inclusion follows five straight years of Kajabi's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing American companies, sharing honors with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, Pandora, Oracle and other notable alumni.

An extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the US, the 5000 Series are rankings of the fastest-growing companies in a particular region. For 2020, there are five Inc. 5000 Series lists: California, Texas, Florida, DC Metro and the Midwest.

Kajabi's appearance in the #197 slot of the inaugural California list is no small feat, beating out scores of late-stage venture-funded scale-ups from Silicon Valley. "The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts California's economy," said Inc. Editor in Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

For Rueter, the public recognition is certainly welcome, yet he's even more excited about what the strength of the Kajabi platform means for his customers and what they can accomplish. "The entrepreneurs who build their businesses on the Kajabi platform have already generated more than $1 billion in sales, delivering premium information products to over 41 million paying students," says Reuter. "That's the bottom line that matters most to our team."

Being named a 2020 Company to Watch by The Startup Weekly, meanwhile, confirms Rueter's beliefs about the impact of Kajabi's platform, which saw a two-year growth rate of 118% for 2016 to 2018.

"All of this year's applicants were highly qualified and invested in providing innovative software and technology services," said Eugene Vyborov, Chief Technology Officer of YayPay and presiding judge of The Startup Weekly's award panel. "The judging panel congratulates the winners for making an impact on the software space."

These accolades come amid a flurry of major product upgrades for Kajabi in recent months. The company's software suite now includes:

A Kajabi Mobile App to provide a ready-made native mobile experience to every course student, allowing business owners to cultivate flexible customer engagement.

The rebuilt Kajabi Email visual editor, allowing course sellers to communicate with their audiences seamlessly from the first touch to final sale, without the need to use a third-party email solution.

Kajabi Pages, a major upgrade to their landing page builder module, making it easier to design, customize and monetize highly effective and dynamic content pages.

Along with these advances to Kajabi's tech, the company's 2019 Impact Summit was a smashing success. This gathering of the Kajabi community gave users a chance to connect in real-time with other "Kajabi Heroes," as the company calls them.

The company also moved to a 43,000+ square foot office space in Irvine, nearly tripling their office footprint only months after outgrowing their previous space. "Our growth and need for space admittedly caught us by surprise," said Rueter in an interview. The company now employs about 200 people in the new location.

Kajabi aims to continue the growth and momentum of its ever-expanding platform, which serves as a springboard for so many successful information businesses.

Kajabi empowers entrepreneurs, experts and influencers who are serious about their business to achieve success online. With its robust set of continuously expanding tools and features, Kajabi's all-in-one platform leads the industry. Over the company's history, it has had subscribers in 120 countries who have served over 41 million students and generated over $1 billion in sales. Today, Kajabi is used by over 19,000 subscribers. Kajabi brings together people's passion and expertise with technology and encourages online business owners to make a difference. Based in Irvine, California, Kajabi was co-founded by Kenny Rueter in 2010.

