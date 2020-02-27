Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Tradegate
27.02.20
21:57 Uhr
282,20 Euro
-18,70
-6,21 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
281,05
283,30
22:33
280,85
282,70
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC282,20-6,21 %
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC6,292-0,54 %