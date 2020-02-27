Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSQN ISIN: BMG763301022 Ticker-Symbol: 3RR 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
08:20 Uhr
0,190 Euro
-0,001
-0,52 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROMREAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROMREAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2020 | 22:29
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RomReal: Fourth Quarter 2019 (Q4) Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the fourth quarter 2019 via the report and presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.comby 9am CET tomorrow 28th February 2020.

For further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • 4Q2019 Report_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7123aca3-b26a-4a34-9f60-841a9381286b)
  • RomReal - Q4 2019 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4aff90b0-e4c9-4fe4-82b2-a4dd676e5a70)
ROMREAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)