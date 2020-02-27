

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $131.8 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $64.7 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.7 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $899.3 million from $737.3 million last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $203.7 Mln. vs. $100.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $899.3 Mln vs. $737.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $880 - $895 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

