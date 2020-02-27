Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869964 ISIN: US0527691069 Ticker-Symbol: AUD 
Tradegate
27.02.20
21:39 Uhr
166,80 Euro
-8,40
-4,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTODESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTODESK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,02
161,94
22:57
164,00
164,98
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTODESK
AUTODESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTODESK INC166,80-4,79 %