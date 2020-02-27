

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks attempted to recover from early sell-off during trading on Thursday but pulled back once again to end the session sharply lower. The major averages closed lower for the sixth straight session, with the Dow tumbling to its lowest closing level in six months.



Going into the close, the major averages saw further downside, ending the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 1,190.95 points or 4.4 percent to 25,766.64, the Nasdaq dove 414.30 points or 4.6 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 plummeted 137.63 points or 4.4 percent to 2,978.76.



The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving the markets lower over the past few days.



Adding to the concerns, the CDC confirmed a coronavirus infection in an American who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with the disease.



The CDC said the patient's exposure is currently unknown and could be the first instance of community spread of the virus in the U.S.



Additionally, California Governor Gavin Newsom said 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others.



Microsoft (MSFT) also warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak.



The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.



In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs predicted U.S. companies will generate zero earnings growth in 2020 as a result of the outbreak.



President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns about the coronavirus in a press conference on Wednesday, although critics have accused the president of failing to grasp the severity of the outbreak.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports showing a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.



Sector News



Gold stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 7 percent. The index pulled back further off the more than three-year closing high set on Monday.



The weakness among gold stocks came as the price of the precious metal turned lower as the day progressed, with gold for April delivery slipping $0.60 to $1,642.50 an ounce after reaching a high of $1,656.40 an ounce.



The warning from Microsoft also contributed to substantial weakness among software stocks, as reflected by the 5.7 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



Energy stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, extending a recent sell-off along with the price of crude oil. Crude for April delivery tumbled $1.64 to $47.09 a barrel.



Commercial real estate, chemical, and telecom stocks also saw significant weakness, reflecting another broad based sell-off on Wall Street.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 3.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction before ending the session slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.1 basis points to 1.299 percent.



Looking Ahead



News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus on Friday, overshadowing reports on personal income and spending, consumer sentiment and Chicago-area business activity.



