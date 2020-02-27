Technavio has been monitoring the semiconductor IP market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005748/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor IP Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the requirement of heavy investments due to increased complexity of IP core design might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Semiconductor IP Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Semiconductor IP Market is segmented as below:

Application

Mobile computing devices

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Industrial automation

Others

Form factor

Processor IP

Physical IP

Digital IP

End-user

Fabless semiconductor

IDMs

Foundries

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40521

Semiconductor IP Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor IP market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor IP Market Size

Semiconductor IP Market Trends

Semiconductor IP Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies proliferation of wireless technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor IP market growth during the next few years.

Semiconductor IP Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the semiconductor IP market, including some of the vendors such as Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc. and Xilinx Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor IP market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Semiconductor IP Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor IP market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor IP market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor IP market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor IP market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005748/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/