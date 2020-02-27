

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies (DELL) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $416 million, compared to loss of $287 million. Earnings per share were $0.54.



Adjusted income was $1.68 billion, up from $1.59 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00.



Fourth-quarter revenues were $24.0 billion, up 1 percent from $23.84 billion last year. Adjusted revenue was $24.1 billion, up 1 percent, over the same period last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $2.02 per share on revenues of $24 billion.



