

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $636.5 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $892.8 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $786.88 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $4.32 billion from $4.57 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $786.88 Mln. vs. $718.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $4.32 Bln vs. $4.57 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EOG RESOURCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de