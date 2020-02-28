Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857124 ISIN: JP3898400001 Ticker-Symbol: MBI 
Tradegate
27.02.20
09:14 Uhr
22,800 Euro
-0,400
-1,72 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,000
22,200
27.02.
22,200
22,400
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC11,800-3,28 %
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION22,800-1,72 %