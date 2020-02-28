

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up just 0.4 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in January.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, gained an annual 0.5 percent. That missed expectations for 0.6 percent and slipped from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation eased 0.1 percent and core CPI fell 0.2 percent.



