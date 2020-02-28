Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851921 ISIN: US6745991058 Ticker-Symbol: OPC 
Tradegate
27.02.20
21:47 Uhr
29,335 Euro
-2,090
-6,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,765
29,055
27.02.
28,880
29,030
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION29,335-6,65 %