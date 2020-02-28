

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter declined to 101.0 million euros from 113.3 million euros last year.



But, quarterly revenue grew to 802.5 million euros from 794.2 million euros in the prior year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.65 euros per share for the 2019 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020.



Adjusted for hardware retail business MOTION TM, the company anticipates stable revenue for the 2020 financial year. EBITDA is also expected to remain largely unchanged within a range of 415 million eurosto 435 million euros.



The freenet Group expects to publish its final financial results for 2019 on 27 March 2020.



RTT News/dpa-AFX

