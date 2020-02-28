First-Ever Upper Deck Series 1 Esports Edition Debuts with Highly Anticipated 2020 Overwatch League Trading Card Set

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Upper Deck, the premier worldwide sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today the global launch of 2020 Overwatch League Series 1 Trading Cards. The Overwatch League is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. This new release marks the third esports trading card set from Upper Deck and features never-before-seen chase and insert cards from all 20 teams in the league.

2020 OVERWATCH LEAGUE UPPER DECK SERIES 1 TRADING CARDS RELEASE

Upper Deck Continues to Bridge the Gap Between Traditional Sports and Esports With Overwatch League Series 1 Release

The Upper Deck Series 1 flagship brand was introduced to the trading card industry back in 1990 and quickly evolved into one of the hobby's most sought after releases. Series 1 is known for its high-quality photography, comprehensive checklist of top rookies and superstars, and exciting insert sets featuring player autographs, jersey swatches and pieces of rare memorabilia.

The new Overwatch League Series 1 release includes a 200-card base set, featuring 160 players from across all 20 teams and subsets highlighting key moments and special events from the 2019 season. Collectors can find new Star Rookie cards and never-before-seen hits and chase cards such as Championship Fragments, featuring six different player jersey swatches, and Combo cards, showcasing a player autograph and match-worn jersey patch.

"Upper Deck's Series 1 brand offers something for every level of collector, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "As we continue to grow the esports collectibles market, it is important that we provide the best collecting experience possible for Overwatch League fans by offering highly sought-after products like Upper Deck Series 1."

2020 Overwatch League Series 1 Trading Cards release today for the first time on the Upper Deck store at https://upperdeckstore.com/2020-overwatch-league-series-1-trading-cards.html/. Each product box contains 24 six-card packs and retails for $93.99. To celebrate the new launch, Upper Deck is offering one free collector's binder with every 2020 Overwatch League Series 1 Trading Card box purchase, while supplies last. The new release is also available via www.UpperDeckEpack.com, the patent-pending online platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with other fans around the world. Upper Deck e-Pack also offers a special achievement program that allows collectors to earn one-of-a-kind rewards including player-signed jerseys, exclusive avatars and super rare Fragment Relic cards that showcase pieces of match-used player-used mice embedded into thick shadowbox cards.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation. Upper Deck is the official trading card of the Overwatch League, and is dedicated to creating premium products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Learn more at www.upperdeck.com or at www.UpperDeckBlog.com.

Follow Upper Deck on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckEnt and UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckEnt and @UpperDeckSports), and on YouTube (UDvids).

About the Overwatch League

The Overwatch League is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard-Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard's stable of 22 #1 games,[1] Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

[1] Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, the Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (https://www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes 22 #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

* Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

About Activision Blizzard Esports

Activision Blizzard Esports (ABE) is responsible for the development, operation, and commercialization of Activision Blizzard's professional gaming properties including the Overwatch League, the Call of Duty League, Call of Duty Challengers, Hearthstone Masters, StarCraft II esports, Warcraft III: Reforged, and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International, among others. ABE also operates Tespa, the leader in collegiate esports. It is ABE's vision to be the most innovative, scalable, and valuable developer of global competitive entertainment.

OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE and the OVERWATCH LEAGUE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries.

