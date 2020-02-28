ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The invitation can be found on ABB's investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com

